BC is extending the province’s temporary layoffs provisions to a maximum of 24 weeks.

The extension means the provisions will expire on August 30, 2020.

The extension gives employers and workers additional flexibility to allow a layoff period to continue rather than forcing an employer to terminate employment.

Labour Minister Harry Bains says it gives additional time to ensure that employers and workers can work out agreements if there’s a need to further extend temporary layoffs while protecting rights to compensation for length of service.

“Our goal is to maintain connections between employers and workers who have a joint interest in supporting the economic recovery of businesses in B.C. and the jobs that go with them. Employers who are not able to return to full operations and need additional time can do so with agreement from their employees, but we expect those employees will be recalled when operations have resumed.”

The provincial government says the move is to support economic recovery in the province by allowing employers and workers to extend temporary layoffs by making a joint application to the Employment Standards Branch.