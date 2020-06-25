The provincial government is implementing phase-3 of its economic restart program, which will allow BC residents to travel throughout the province.

However, while the tourism sector will benefit from this, it is still facing a difficult summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic will keep the Canada-US border closed for at least another month, and tourist-dependent communities may see little of the usual tourism revenue.

Parksville-Qualicum Liberal MLA Michelle Stilwell says the BC Government has leaned too heavily on federal funding programs.

“There hasn’t been enough action and we’ve been calling on the NDP, and John Horgan’s government to take action immediately to ensure that these businesses have the support they need so that they can survive.”

Stilwell says the tourism sector is a major part of the provincial economy, yet has no place on the province’s Economic Recovery Taskforce.

“One of the largest sectors, that generates Billions in revenue, employees hundreds of thousands of people, and they are on life support.”

Stilwell says urgent action is required to help solve the cash flow crisis for these businesses.

She’s been hosting virtual tourism town halls with companies on Vancouver Island and across BC to hear their concerns and Stilwell says they need help, “in order to get through this year and be able to keep their door open and employee people.”