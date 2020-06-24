Fourteen additional cases of COVID19 have been announced bringing the total number of cases in our province to 2,849.

There has been an additional death in Vancouver Coastal Health increasing BC’s death toll to 171.

There are three new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health and no new cases on Vancouver Island

A total of 162 active cases have been reported, 14 people are in hospital, and seven are in intensive care.

Six long-term care or assisted living facilities have active outbreaks along with one acute-care facility.