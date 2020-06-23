The Sunshine Coast RCMP has issued the driver of a vehicle with bald tires a Notice and Order to have the vehicle fixed and inspected.

Witnesses reported that a driver travelling northbound on Highway 101 near Brooks Road in Halfmoon Bay appeared to be impaired.

The vehicle crashed into the ditch north of Mercer Road.

RCMP spoke to the uninjured, unimpaired driver who said the vehicle slid across the road, hit the ditch and came to rest against a tree.