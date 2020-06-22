“We know that when the virus is anywhere, the risk is everywhere.”

That was a warning from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, as she announced 32 new COVID19 cases from Friday to Monday, including an additional death.

Friday – Saturday – 10 cases

Saturday – Sunday – 6 cases

Sunday – Monday – 16 cases

Island Health reported its first confirmed case in weeks, the 131st case overall.

Dr. Henry said the gradual lifting of restrictions is contingent on British Columbians remaining vigilant about reducing the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The gradual easing of restrictions means more activities can get underway, but it does not mean a change to our basic principles, the foundations of what is keeping us safe here in British Columbia, that is our safe physical distancing, making sure that we keep our groups small, so that we are not exposing large numbers of people, and we know who we can contact if we need too,” said Henry.

Forest fires are devastating Quebec and Dr. Henry said focusing on slowing the spread of COVID19 is paramount, but people need to be vigilant when spending time in the great outdoors.

“The burden of COVID19 this pandemic is enough for all of us, so be extra vigilant when you are enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s camping in our parks, or some of the federal parks and remember to check if fire bans are in place,” said Henry.

There are 182 active cases in the province, affecting 369 residents and 226 staff members at the six long-term care homes and acute care homes involved.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region

Fraser Health – 1,472

Vancouver Coastal Health – 954

Interior Health – 198

Island Health – 131

Northern Health – 65