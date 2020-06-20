Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, for a total of 2,790 cases in British Columbia.

There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,444 people who tested positive have recovered.

Dr. Henry says 11 individuals are hospitalized, with six of them in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are in self-isolation.

There have been 952 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,446 in the Fraser Health region, 130 in the Vancouver Island health region, 197 in the Interior Health region, and 65 in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Henry says there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 168 deaths in British Columbia.

Six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility have active COVID-19 cases and there have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.