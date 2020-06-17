Effective Monday, Parks Canada will gradually start reopening a number of national parks and historic sites.

Six BC destinations will reopen, including the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve south of Ucluelet and Gulf Islands National Park Reserve on Pender Island.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister responsible for Parks Canada made the announcement today.

To start, camping is restricted to visitors with existing reservations, but Parks Canada will start accepting online reservations in the next few weeks.

International visitors, especially those from the United States (where COVID19 numbers are through the roof) will have their reservations cancelled and they will be fully refunded up to and including August 7.

BC Parks Reopening:

Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Kootenay National Park

Yoho National Park

Glacier National Park

Mount Revelstoke National Park