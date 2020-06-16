After the Coronavirus pandemic suspended it in late March, the Green Party Leadership race is back on.

Kim Darwin is running against Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau.

Darwin joined the BC Greens in 2014 and worked as a Provincial Council Secretary from 2014 to 2019 and after that, she was promoted to Vice-Chair.

She is the founder of an independent financial consultancy on the Sunshine Coast and is well-versed in the financial issues and housing affordability issues that British Columbians face.

Darwin ran in the 2017 provincial election, coming third in the race for the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding.

The new leader of the BC Green Party will be announced September 14 and the next candidate application period runs from June 26 to July 27.

You need to be a Green Party of BC member to vote in the leadership race and the voting period is between September 5 and 13.