Drivers on the Sunshine Coast are sick of the high gas prices and the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) has been tasked with getting to the bottom of the issue.

In late 2019, the Province passed the Fuel Transparency Act, giving the BCUC broader powers when it comes to requesting information and data from gasoline and diesel retailers and wholesalers.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons recalls when the record gas prices were gouging BC drivers, particularly Sunshine Coast residents.

Simons said Sunshine Coast residents were vocal and it went a long way in getting here.

“I think the people of the Sunshine Coast made their voices pretty clear that we were being, in most people’s opinion, ripped off on fuel prices,” said Simons.

He added, “Our government took some action by passing a law that says these gas companies have to show us how they make their price, they don’t want to do it on their own, so we had to pass legislation. This is just the next step in the process and I’m really glad that Powell River was chosen as one of the first places to investigate.”

In fact, the BCUC is going to start by focusing on Powell River, Port Alberni, Squamish, and Revelstoke, and Simons said that’s the way it should be.

“What was the biggest issue was there seemed to be a consistent 20 cent difference between the Sunshine Coast and (Vancouver) Island, that is what got people really upset. They would see the prices, someone would tell them about the prices and we’d all realize that our gas prices have just been consistently high,” said Simons.

A little more than a year ago, back in April of 2019, BC drivers faced record-high gas prices and following an inquiry, it was determined that drivers had to pay a 10 to 13 cent per-litre premium that the industry had no answer for.

Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources Bruce Ralston said the BCUC may be able to use scrutiny to its advantage.

“Sometimes, the act of scrutiny may lead some of the actors to make some decisions that they wouldn’t otherwise make if they thought they weren’t going to be investigated. We’ll see what the results are and we’ll have further action at that time,” said Ralston.

The investigation will cover a time period, back-dated from June 1 to September 30.