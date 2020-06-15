More details are coming out about what we can expect for virtual Canada Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Canadian Heritage released its lineup on Monday which features a daytime show and an evening show similar to years past.

The daytime show includes headliners like country singer Paul Brandt while the evening show is made up of acts including Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette.

You’ll be able to watch it all through the heritage ministry’s virtual platforms across the country.