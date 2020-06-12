The Canadian Armed Forces deployment at long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec is being extended until June 26th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move Friday and also revealed the federal government will be mandating temperature screenings for air passengers through a three part-phased approach.

He says first for those traveling to Canada, then for those traveling from Canada and finally for those traveling within Canada.

Any passenger who has a fever will not be permitted to board their flight.

Trudeau says he also saw the released video of Alberta First Nation Chief Adams arrest, stressing the need to, “Get to the bottom of this.”

He says like many people he has serious questions about what happened, stating that an independent and transparent investigation must be carried out to get answers.