NHL training camps scheduled to open July 10th
Ice Hockey stock image (supplied by Pixabay)
We could be one step closer to seeing the National Hockey League back on the ice.
The league and its player’s association announced Thursday that formal training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10th.
The opening is contingent on medical and safety conditions allowing for it to happen.
Just how long training camp will be and the date for the actual start of play will be determined at a later date.