Face protection required on BC Ferries vessels (as of June 15). Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash.

Face protection will be a requirement on BC Ferries sailings longer than 30 minutes long, starting June 15

Travellers must have face coverings and while BC Ferries will continue screening passengers for COVID19 symptoms, any passenger who doesn’t have face protection, refuses to wear it, or doesn’t respond to the screening question won’t be allowed on the vessel.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said the face coverings must meet specific requirements.

“It has to be a safe covering that fits securely, has ties or ear loops, and has to be made of at least two layers of woven fabric,” said Marshall.

She added, “Customers can wear one of the disposable masks that we see a lot of people wearing these days, it doesn’t have to be an N-95, it doesn’t have to be a surgical mask, but they (passengers) do need to be in possession of a face covering.”

The requirement for face protection also applies to vehicle passengers.

Marshall said these regulations have been put in place in accordance with Transport Canada guidelines.

“In keeping with directives and guidance provided by Transport Canada, as of next week, passengers travelling on voyages longer than 30 minutes will need to be in possession of a face covering that they could wear in the situation that they’re not able to physical distance two metres from other passengers,” said Marshall.

Enforcement is up to staff members and they will have a polite conversation with passengers who aren’t wearing their face protection (and not adhering to physical distancing protocols).

Sailings of Note (less than 30 minutes long)

Salt Spring (Vesuvius Bay) to Crofton – 25 minutes

Nanaimo to Gabriola Island – 25 minutes

Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay – 20-25 minutes

Thetis Island to Penelakut Island – 15 minutes

Bulkley Bay to Denman Island – 10 minutes

Denman Island to Hornby Island – 10 minutes

If the route of interest to you isn’t listed here, visit the route finder.