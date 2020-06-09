If you are planning to travel by BC Ferries on June 15, or later don’t forget to bring a face mask.

The Corporation says passengers who are unwilling to carry face masks and be prepared to wear them if necessary will be denied boarding after the middle of the month on routes that are 30 minutes or longer.

A new COVID-19 related directive by Transport Canada requires BC Ferries to ensure people on longer voyages will have face masks with them for situations where they cannot properly physically distance themselves from others.

Ticket agents will ask people if they have a face covering and are willing to wear it.

If a person answers no, they will not be allowed to board.

BC Ferries says customers must bring their own face coverings as the corporation will not be supplying them.

The Transport Canada directive applies to all passengers over the age of two, including those passengers travelling in a vehicle.