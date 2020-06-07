After significant criticism about the last Langdale-Horseshoe Bay sailing leaving the Sunshine Coast at 6:30 pm, BC Ferries has responded.

The transportation giant has added an 8:20 pm sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay and the return trip will leave North Vancouver at 9:15 pm, instead of 7:25 pm.

The later sailings are in effect from Sundays to Fridays.

It’s not just the public that wanted to see change, as local governments and the Sechelt and District Chamber of Commerce also wanted a later sailing to be added.