The Sunshine Coast Hospice Society has finalized its concept for a new facility.

The society will work with Vancouver Coastal Health to build a hospice as part of the re-purposing of Shorncliffe.

The facility would include four hospice suites and one respite suite for patients receiving palliative care.

The centre will also have space for residents and their families to be together, hospice day programs, and support services for patients receiving home palliative care.

Society President Denis Fafard says, “Our vision for the Sunshine Coast community is a home-like and welcoming Hospice and Palliative Care Centre.”

The Hospice Society intends to complete a plan for the Sunshine Coast Hospice and Palliative Care Centre by early fall.

It plans to negotiate an agreement by the end of the year with Vancouver Coastal Health to manage and operate the facility once it is built.