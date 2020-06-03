Helijet International is adding to its service from Vancouver to both Victoria and Nanaimo.

Starting Monday, the company will increase its weekday Vancouver to Nanaimo flights from two to four and the Vancouver-Victoria route will see five flights per day during the week, up from three.

Helijet International President and CEO, Danny Sitnam had this to say, via press release.

“With businesses gradually reopening, and the provincial government planning to resume sitting later this month, we’re preparing to support additional travel demand for our flights to and from Vancouver Island,” said Sitnam. “Although the entire air travel industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, we pledged to keep operating with a reduced flight schedule as an essential service link to safely serve our communities, our dedicated guests, and to keep the majority of our workforce employed. We are now in a stronger position to increase service provision as our guest numbers are anticipated to climb.”

The increase in service also means flights will leave Vancouver earlier, as the one destined for Nanaimo will leave at 7:10 am, while the Victoria flight leaves Vancouver at 7 am.

To ensure physical distancing measures are followed, each helicopter will be allowed six passengers, half the normal capacity.

Cleaning measures have also been ramped up.

For a look at the summer schedule, click here.

For more information about this announcement, click here.