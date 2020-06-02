Health Canada says over 1.7-million Canadians have been tested for COVID-19 to date with about five-percent testing positive.

The agency’s head says over the past week, the country has been testing an average of close to 29,000 people daily. Dr. Theresa Tam took a moment to shine a light on how COVID-19 comes with additional challenges for some people more than others, including people with disabilities.

In her daily update, Tam said that people with disabilities or underlying medical conditions are at a greater risk of serious complications related to COVID-19. She says in addition to the risk of the virus, these groups face challenges when accessing information, social services, transportation, and even health care at times.

Tam marked National Accessibility Week, saying this is a time to promote accessibility and inclusion and to celebrate the many contributions of Canadians with disabilities. She says the federal government has been working hard to ensure that the needs of people with disabilities are considered by engaging national disability organizations as well as other experts and stakeholders.

She ended her update thanking all the sign language interpreters who have been in these daily briefings every step of the way saying, “From their work, officials are able to convey important information to Canada’s deaf community.”