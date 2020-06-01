Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced another COVID19-related death in BC, the one-hundred-sixty-fifth death in our province.

This was the first update since Saturday, and 24 new cases have been confirmed since then, nine between Saturday and Sunday, and 15 from yesterday to today.

There are two new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 904, no new cases have been reported on Vancouver Island, the total number of COVID19-related cases remains at 127.

There are 13 outbreaks in the province, 12 in long-term care facilities, and one in acute-care.

There are 556 people effected in the healthcare facility outbreaks.

There are 224 active cases, 32 hospitalizations, five people are in intensive care, and 2,207 British Columbians have fully recovered from Coronavirus.

The “Your Story, Our Future” COVID19 survey closed last night at midnight, and 356,196 people completed it.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,307

Vancouver Coastal Health – 904

Interior Health – 195

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 64