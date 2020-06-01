Now that the calendar has turned over, a number of services and municipal offices are opening again, but one free ride is over.

Riders on transit buses in Nanaimo will have to pay the two dollars and fifty cent fare again and more plexiglass will surround drivers to protect them from the transmission of COVID19.

Over the last few months, passengers have loaded buses from the rear doors, but now they can enter through the front door.

The pandemic has hit businesses up and down the island hard, and transportation services with the Regional District of Nanaimo have lost approximately $400,000 dollars since the rear-door policy went into effect in mid-March.

Capacity limits of 15 to 20 passengers will remain in effect and, while its recommended that passengers wear facemasks, it’s not mandatory.