Dave Devana started as the new President and CEO at the Nanaimo Airport in early May. Supplied by Nanaimo Airport Facebook page.

The Nanaimo Airport has seen a 95 percent decrease in service since the Coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.

Dave Devana is the new President and CEO at the local airport and while COVID19 has been tremendously challenging, his experience and the employees at the airport will help get the travel hub through the pandemic.

“I’ve got good board support, I’ve got excellent staff here, both administratively and operationally,” said Devana.

“This is a difficult financial time to take over at the airport, but I’m a professional accountant by trade, and I’m well skilled at trying to navigate what the next six months to a year are going to look like,” said Devana.

Devana is a Certified Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer with municipal government.

He said relationships are key to getting to the other side of the pandemic in a good position.

“We are going to work with our partners, which are the carriers and all the tenants we have here, and the local community,” said Devana.

Devana said, “I’m sure we’ll come out of it on the good side.”

He’s hopeful business will pick up in June.

In May, Air Canada is flying from Nanaimo to Vancouver four times a week and WestJet is running three times a week to Calgary.