Yearn to be a farmer?

The BC government created a new online resource to make it easier to learn about jobs and careers in agriculture.

It will also provide farmers, seafood businesses, and food processors with a one-stop place for hiring and planning needs.

The new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector will showcase current job vacancies throughout the province.

The listings will include crop and seafood harvesters, food processing and farmworkers, agrologists, large machinery operators, and marketing specialists.

The site also has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says many British Columbians are passionate about buying local and are looking towards careers in the agricultural, seafood, and food processing sectors.

She says they recognize the workforce challenges brought on by COVID-19 when it comes to finding workers.