Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The provincial government is putting up half-a-million dollars for local accessibility projects.

The grants will range from ten-thousand to forty-thousand dollars and will depend on the size and scope of a project.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, says the government wants to identify and remove barriers that prevent people with disabilities from participating in daily life.

A call for proposals will be posted on the Disability Alliance BC website in the summer and grants will be awarded by the end of the year.

Last year, 14 organizations received funding for accessibility projects in their communities.