BC Ferries plans to resume service on the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay route on beginning on June 3, 2020.

Service on the route will be resumed with four round trips per day to support the movement of goods and people to coastal communities.

BC Ferries’ President Mark Collins says demand has increased such that resuming service on the route between Nanaimo and West Vancouver better serves the needs of customers.

BC Ferries says health and safety for passengers and crew remains a top priority and the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during the gradual resumption of service.

The sailings will operate at a 50 percent passenger capacity to follow Transport Canada guidelines to support physical distancing, and BC Ferries strongly recommends people make reservations or get to the terminals early.

The daily schedule on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route will be: