There are a dozen new cases of COVID19 in BC (2,530) since Saturday, but four more people have died (161) since the last update.

While there have been a number of outbreaks at food processing plants throughout the province, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the transmission of the deadly virus is not linked to the food supply.

“There have not been any reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID19 and I have been receiving some questions about whether it’s safe to eat products of some of the facilities where we have had outbreaks and the answer is yes,” said Dr. Henry.

“Food supply is safe and continues to be safe,” added Dr. Henry.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is still 127.

Phase two of the provincial restart began after the Victoria Day long weekend and Dr. Henry said now is not the time for complacency, now is the time to stand united.

“The key to our success in this phase and in the future is all of us working together, we need to be coordinated and we need to continue to take those measures that we have been taking to keep our families, ourselves, and our communities safe,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry said the COVID19 survey, which launched about two weeks ago, has seen 313,000 British Columbians respond.

The survey is available until May 31.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, seven are in intensive care, and 2,102 (83 percent) people have recovered.