In their first update since Saturday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix provided a COVID19 update today.

The total number of cases in the province now stands at 2,530 with the 12 announced Monday.

Unfortunately four people have died since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 161.

All four deaths are connected to long-term care homes.

There are 14 outbreaks in long-term care and two in acute-care, impacting 333 residents and 209 staff members.

In total, there are 267 active cases in the province.

There are four new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health for a total of 894, while there are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is still 127.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, seven are in intensive care, and 2,102 have recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of more than 83 percent.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,253

Vancouver Coastal Health – 894

Interior Health – 194

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 62