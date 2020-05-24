It’s no secret, the younger generations are far more tech-savvy than the older ones and the Province is giving kids a chance to take part in online coding workshops.

From creating online games to building websites, students now have access to these workshops through the Minister of Education website, “Keep Learning BC.”

Canada Learning Code, part of Keep Learning BC, offers free, live workshops that both students and teachers can access which help children as young as nine-years-old to learn how to code in a variety of ways.

Canada Learning Code is planning a virtual coding conference that students can participate in this summer.

Since it’s launch on March 27, Keep Learning BC has been visited by more than 286-thousand users.