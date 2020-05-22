Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says BC has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The provincial total now stands at 2,479, with 307 active cases, and 2,020 people who have now fully recovered.

Fourteen long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks.

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 152 in the province.

As phase-2 of the reopening of the provincial economy resumes, Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stated: “We can all learn from the many people who have been working so hard to provide essential services, while keeping themselves and their households safe.”

“One example is the use of non-medical masks or cloth face coverings. As we have seen on public transit or in a barbershop, a non-medical mask keeps our droplets in and provides an extra layer of protection for people around us when it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance.”

They say that the province continues to move slowly and cautiously, and this approach is being used as child care centres reopen and schools prepare to resume some in-class learning.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix say, “schools have strict protocols for enhanced infection prevention and workplace health and safety. Safe physical distancing measures will be in place, and anyone who is ill will not be allowed into any school.”

“Like all illnesses that can be transmitted through close contact, school communities are notified as part of active public health contact tracing when someone in the school community has a confirmed case. Any close contacts who are susceptible are also required to stay home and self-isolate.”

If you have any concerns or questions, contact your family physician or 811 to help determine the best steps for you and your family.