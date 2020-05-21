There are 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are presently 317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

All together, BC has reported a total of 2,467 cases of the virus. The are no new confirmed cases reported on Vancouver Island for a total of 126 in the Island Health region.

So far, 2,001 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

More than 126,000 people in British Columbia have been tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Henry says there are three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 149 deaths in British Columbia.

The provincial health officer and Health Minister Adrian Dix say that using masks is a good precaution when it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time.

They say it’s a good way for you to protect those around you because face coverings keep our droplets in, though a mask doesn’t prevent transmission from others.

They state: “The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our ‘rules’ for social interactions top of mind.”