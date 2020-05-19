It can be hard to decide what to do with some recyclables, like batteries, plastic bags, or even some larger items.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is launching a pilot project allowing residents to drop off their boats, motorhomes, and camping trailers at the Sechelt landfill.

The project allows for the legal disposal of the aforementioned vehicles, but there are a few conditions in place for anyone who is thinking of doing this.

First off, any liquids, like oil, and recyclable materials, including wood, metal, drivetrain, and frame must be removed prior to drop-off; the items need to be broken down into one-metre sections or less, and the materials may only be disposed of at the Sechelt Landfill.

The idea behind this project is to deter illegal dumping and the abandonment of vessels.

A $265 dollar tipping fee is in place for the disposal of boats and RV’s.

The program runs through November 30, when it will be reviewed and possibly extended.