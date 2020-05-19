SHARE ON:

Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Students returning to school part-time on June 1st

Phase 2 of the BC Recovery Plan

Racist activity in the province during COVID-19

The re-opening of provincial parks and historic sites this summer

Forestry sector pre and post-pandemic

How the province’s “new normal” could impact next year’s election

The province’s desire to host NHL Regular season and playoff games

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: