As the provincial government attempts to restart BC amid the COVID19 pandemic, School District 46 students are heading back to school on June 1.

Students registered from Kindergarten to Grade 5 are returning on a part-time or voluntary basis, while those in grades six to 12 have access to in-class learning, also on a part-time basis.

Only children of essential workers are going to school for in-class instruction right now, as the School District is helping these parents with childcare.

Twenty-one students are attending two schools in the school district.

The Ministry of Education is looking to expand in-school instruction while keeping remote and online learning available.

In-person instruction was suspended in March due to the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.