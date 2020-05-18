Nanaimo Man Wanted for Parole Violations
Peter Ludvigson wanted on Canada-wide warrant. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.
Forty-five-year-old Peter Ludvigson of Nanaimo is wanted Canada-wide for parole violations.
He was recently paroled after serving the majority of his sentence for property-related offences, including break and enter, trespass by night, and theft.
Lugvigson was supposed to live at the residence of a family member but hasn’t been there since early May.
Ludvigson is described as a white man, standing 5’11, 220 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
He has a number of tattoos across his upper torso and one tattoo of note on the lower right forearm which depicts a devil and flames.
If you know where Ludvigson is, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.