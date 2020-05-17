Early reports say a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed in Kamloops. The Snowbirds were flying across B.C.’s interior as part of their cross Canada tour to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses told media in the area a large boom was heard and Global News is reporting that one witness says they saw at least one person eject from the plane before it crashed.

The Snowbirds changed their flight path as bad weather and low cloud cover in the mountain passes had forced them to change direction to Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

This is a developing story, more to come.