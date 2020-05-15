Vancouver Island residents can work off the extra weight they gained from staying home during the COVID-19 at the gym beginning next week.

Vancouver Island’s Medical Health Officer will lift the order that closes all gyms, fitness centres, yoga studios, or similar personal training facilities on May 19, 2020.

Island Health says the order is being rescinded in accordance with Phase 2 of BC’s official plan to begin re-opening the provincial economy.

Fitness facilities will be permitted to re-open only if they can meet provincial requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID-19.

They will have to develop a plan that follows safety measures laid out by the Provincial Health Office and WorkSafeBC.