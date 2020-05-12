Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have announced another seven cases of COVID19 in our province.

The total is now 2,360.

Unfortunately, there has been an additional death, the death toll is now 131 in our province.

There is an additional case in Vancouver Coastal Health, the 874th case since the pandemic began. Meantime, there are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is still at 125.

A total of 1,832 people have recovered from Coronavirus, 63 people are in hospital, 16 are in intensive care.

There are 397 active cases in BC, down from 504 Monday.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region (increase from Monday):

Fraser Health – 1,124 (+6)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 874 (+1)

Interior Health – 180 (no change)

Island Health – 125 (no change)

Northern Health – 57 (no change)