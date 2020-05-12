A fundraising effort is underway to raise money to buy equipment for the new Intensive Care Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation has launched a campaign to raise five million dollars.

A 33-million dollar project to build a new ICU at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital was announced in 2018.

The original ICU was built in 1970 and is one of the oldest in the province.

A report done in 2013 determined that patient outcomes were among the highest in Canada, despite being outdated.

The hospital’s intensive care unit serves more than four-hundred-thousand residents on Vancouver Island, from the Malahat north.