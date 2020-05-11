In their first update since Saturday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 23 new COVID19 cases, the total is now at 2,353.

There is one additional death since Saturday, the death toll in BC is now 130.

There are two more cases in Vancouver Coastal Health for a total of 873; there are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total is 125.

Nineteen active outbreaks are a reality in long-term care, assisted-living facilities, and acute care facilities, impacting 475 people, including 291 residents.

There are no new community outbreaks, the temporary foreign workers outbreak in the Okanagan has been declared over, along with 18 other outbreaks.

There are 634 active cases in BC, 66 people are in hospital, 18 are in intensive care, and 1,719 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

There were nine new cases from Saturday to Sunday and 14 from Sunday to Monday.