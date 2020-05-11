The federal government says it’s very open to reviewing how long-term care is delivered in Canada, according to the country’s Health Minister.

This follows statements by Canada’s top doctors this weekend over the need for a “national conversation” about the quality of long-term care in the country. Patty Hadju says the federal government is working with provinces and territories to strengthen the quality of life and safety for seniors that live in congregate living settings. She adds the focus is not only on long-term care but also other groups of individuals that live in similar settings that are vulnerable, and in some cases, have substandard care.

Hadju says that would include people with disabilities or other special needs that may be supported in group settings. She ended by saying not a single minister would disagree about the need to do a better job and that the federal government can play more of a leadership role to better support long-term care to ensure seniors are safe in their homes.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister addressed the Ontario Premier’s request for “ten-fold screening” if border restrictions with our neighbor to the south eases down.

Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is working closely with the Americans by taking a cautious and careful approach that led to a great and very useful conversation with the Premiers. Freeland says actual measures that are in place at the border right now are successfully working when it comes to the distinction between essential and non-essential travel.

She says as Canada’s economy starts to open up changes in border restrictions will eventually lead to more travel across the border. Freeland says the federal government will have to do even more at all of Canada’s borders to keep Canadians safe and well.