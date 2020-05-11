BC Ferries’ vessels were busy over the weekend, particularly on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route, which saw the last two boats full before the 3:15 pm.

In keeping with Premier John Horgan’s announcement regarding the re-start of BC last week, the transportation giant is asking customers to refrain from non-essential travel, especially on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Many communities have advisories in place, notifying customers of limited supplies, healthcare equipment and resources, including the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

For those who do NEED to travel, additional measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe, including the limiting of passenger capacity by 50 percent to support physical distancing, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles during sailings and enhanced cleaning.

If customers aren’t able to maintain a minimum distance of six feet, they are asked to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose, as per Transport Canada recommendations.

