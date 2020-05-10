District of Sechelt in good financial position. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)

Sechelt residents can expect a tax increase of 3.8 percent or the equivalent of 78 dollars per average residential property.

District of Sechelt council has adopted the five-year financial plan, which includes $15,735,708 dollars in general and sewer capital.

The more than $15-million in capital breaks down into $13,959,158 dollars earmarked for general capital and $1,776,550 million will be invested into sewer capital.

Taxes for residential, utility, and farming properties are due July 2 and any late payments will be subject to five percent penalties.

A second penalty will be enforced on October 1.

Property taxes under the classifications of light industrial, business, managed forest, recreation/non-profit, and other are due September 30.

Late fees will be applied October 1 and December 1 and will be five percent penalties.

Council approved a Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw in the amount of $12 million dollars.

The budget also includes a new engineering position.