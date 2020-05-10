Sechelt Passes Five-Year Financial Plan
District of Sechelt in good financial position. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)
Sechelt residents can expect a tax increase of 3.8 percent or the equivalent of 78 dollars per average residential property.
District of Sechelt council has adopted the five-year financial plan, which includes $15,735,708 dollars in general and sewer capital.
The more than $15-million in capital breaks down into $13,959,158 dollars earmarked for general capital and $1,776,550 million will be invested into sewer capital.
Taxes for residential, utility, and farming properties are due July 2 and any late payments will be subject to five percent penalties.
A second penalty will be enforced on October 1.
Property taxes under the classifications of light industrial, business, managed forest, recreation/non-profit, and other are due September 30.
Late fees will be applied October 1 and December 1 and will be five percent penalties.
Council approved a Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw in the amount of $12 million dollars.
The budget also includes a new engineering position.