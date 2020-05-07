The BC Coroners Service is reporting a spike in illicit drug toxicity deaths.

Key findings of these drug death reports to the end of March 2020 include:

In March, there were 113 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths. Exceeding 100 deaths in a month has not occurred since March 2019. These 113 deaths represent a three percent decrease in the number of deaths seen in March 2019. This is a 61 percent jump from the number of deaths in February 2020.

Compared to the January and February 2020 average, there was an increase in March in every health authority, notably in Fraser (91 percent increase) and Island health (80 percent increase).

The March 2019 average (117) was also higher than the January and February 2019 average (89).

To date, males accounted for 76 percent of deaths in 2020, similar to 2019 with 76 percent, and slightly lower than in 2018 with 80 percent.

In 2020, 73 percent of those dying were aged 19 to 49. In 2019 and 2018, 68 percent were in this age range.

By health authority, Northern Health has the highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths, followed by Interior Health in 2020.

From 2018 to March 2020, the rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths are highest in Hope, Fort Nelson, North Thompson, Lillooet and Arrow Lakes.