There are 23 new cases of COVID19 in the province for a cumulative total of 2,255.

The death toll continues to climb, as three additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 124.

There are three new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing the total to 852. There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total still sits at 124.

There haven’t been any outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities since the last update, however, there are 17 facilities and five acute-care united with active outbreaks.

Outbreaks are now declared over in 17 care facilities.

A total of 134 inmates and staff have tested positive for Coronavirus at the Mission Institute federal correctional centre, along with 16 new cases of COVID19 at the Kearl Lake plant in northern Alberta.

There are seven confirmed cases at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, 56 at Superior Poultry, and 35 at United Poultry.

Seventy-four people are hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care, and 1,494 people have now recovered, a jump of 22 since yesterday.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,046

Vancouver Coastal Health – 852

Interior Health – 179

Island Health – 124

Northern Health – 54