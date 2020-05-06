The driver of a vehicle involved in an accident on Highway 101 in Halfmoon Bay is in Vancouver General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger exited the vehicle and received treatment from Emergency Health Services at the scene.

According to the passenger, the vehicle was stopped at a stop sign when it abruptly took off and drove into the bushes across the highway.

Halfmoon Bay Volunteer Fire Department personnel had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, the driver was transported to Sechelt Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.