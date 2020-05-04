District of Sechelt in good financial position. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)

While many businesses find themselves in financial distress, the District of Sechelt has an operating surplus of $2,235,951 dollars.

Council appointed audit firm MNP and the firm was asked to express an opinion about the 2019 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

According to the district’s external auditor, the financial statements reflect a clean audit opinion.

Sechelt Mayor Darnelda Siegers said, “we have been working for several years to improve our financial position and our financial management processes, so I am pleased to see this positive report.”

The operating surplus consists of both cash and non-cash components.