Canadians are at odds over whether or not COVID19 vaccinations should be mandatory, but the road to vaccination has hit a bump.

Health Canada has restricted the use of a COVID19 test for research purposes only, despite it being approved.

That has led to a recall.

Spartan Bioscience was first notified about the recall by Health Canada on May 1 and its due to the National Microbiology Laboratory’s concerns over the efficacy of the proprietary swab for Spartan’s Coronavirus testing product.

Nationally, Spartan has shipped 5,500 tests for validation to both provincial and federal government health agencies.

Spartan is voluntarily recalling it’s COVID19 product and conducting more clinical studies to evaluate the sampling method and proprietary swab.