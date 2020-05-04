Members of the BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Public School Employers’ Association have ratified a three-year deal with 98 percent of members voting in favour.

The agreement covers more than 45,000 teachers represented by the BCTF who deliver education to students in the 60 school districts in the province.

Over the three years, there are general wage increases of two percent annually and a one percent increase this year, to the top step of the teacher salary grid in all 60 districts.

The agreement includes a mediated process on how to support successful bargaining negotiations in the future.

With the deal, about 300,000 employees, or 90 percent are covered by tentative or ratified agreements under the province’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.