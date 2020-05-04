The Sunshine Coast Regional District Water Supply Advisory Committee is accepting applications until 4 pm on May 22.

This is a newly created committee and it will be tasked with providing recommendations to the SCRD board about the development and implementation of plans addressing water supply and water conservation for water systems.

Board Chair Lori Pratt said, “Our community has a lot of great insight and knowledge on water and with the Water Supply Advisory Committee, we are creating more opportunities for residents to meaningfully engage in the issues that affect them.”

The committee will meet at least five times a year and provide feedback and advice on plans, policies and public participation initiatives connected to water supply expansion and conservation.

Application forms are available here and should be emailed to the SCRD’s Infrastructure department.