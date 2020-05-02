The Sunshine Coast Regional District has implemented stage one water conservation regulations to all local government water service areas.

Sprinklers and soaker hoses can be used to water lawns from 7 to 8 am Thursday’s and Sunday’s for residences with even-numbered addresses.

The same applies to odd-numbered addresses on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s from 7 to 8 am.

Sprinklers and soaker hoses can be used to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and food-bearing plants and trees Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, and Sunday’s from 7 to 9 am, or 7 to 9 pm for even-numbered addresses, and odd-numbered addresses can water during the same timeframe Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s.

Commercial food-producing farms paying a metered rate are exempt from these regulations and handheld hoses with shut off devices can be used anytime for watering lawns, shrubs, trees, flowers, or vegetables.