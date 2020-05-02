Stage One Watering Restrictions Now in Effect
Stage one watering restrictions now in effect. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)
The Sunshine Coast Regional District has implemented stage one water conservation regulations to all local government water service areas.
Sprinklers and soaker hoses can be used to water lawns from 7 to 8 am Thursday’s and Sunday’s for residences with even-numbered addresses.
The same applies to odd-numbered addresses on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s from 7 to 8 am.
Sprinklers and soaker hoses can be used to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and food-bearing plants and trees Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, and Sunday’s from 7 to 9 am, or 7 to 9 pm for even-numbered addresses, and odd-numbered addresses can water during the same timeframe Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s.
Commercial food-producing farms paying a metered rate are exempt from these regulations and handheld hoses with shut off devices can be used anytime for watering lawns, shrubs, trees, flowers, or vegetables.