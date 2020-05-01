RCMP in Nanaimo is asking for public assistance in finding a man who tried to break into a home while a woman and child were inside.

The police have an arrest warrant for 26-year old David Arlen Thomas.

He’s being sought following a break-in attempt in North Nanaimo on March 23rd.

A woman noticed a man trying to pry open a window and escaped from the house with her child to call the police.

The RCMP says Thomas is prohibited by a court order from going to that home or possessing tools that could be used to break into homes.

He is a First Nations male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, short dark hair, and has a tattoo that spells ‘Indian’ on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.